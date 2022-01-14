During these glorious summer months, all it takes is one wrong dive for the frisbee and bam — there go your sunglasses. (...speaking directly from recent experience here.) Enter Sounder Goods, whose American-made sunglass straps have been saving our shades since 2010.



Inspired by the classic East Coast style in Nantucket and Cape Cod, Sounder Goods was born after a 2009 trip to the Figawi Race, the country’s top-tier sailing event. Everyone’s boat shoes and belts were made of high-quality tanned leather — why shouldn’t their sunglass straps be? US-made with full grain vegetable tanned leather, handstitched with waxed thread, and finished with brass rivets and the signature Sounder Goods heat stamp, these straps will anchor your favorite Wayfarers for countless beach days to come. While you’re at it, snag a Timex Weekender field watch with a Sounder Goods leather band and consider yourself adventure ready.



