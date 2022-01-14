We’ve had our eagle eye for quality gear on Sorel since we first spotted their stylish but functional wet weather boots in the wild—and now we’re proud to introduce them to Huckberry. Since 1962, the Portland-based bootmaker has built their reputation on hard-wearing boots that weather the worst and look good doin’ it. We handpicked a couple of our favorites for the shop below, two distinct looks that you can’t go wrong with, both of which are priced to move at less than $200 and will keep your toes warm and toasty when the worst of the winter weather hits.