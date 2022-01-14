When you’re setting out in the AM, you never know what the day’s going to bring — a hectic bike commute? Business coffees? A sunset surf check? That’s why we entrust our essentials to Sons of Trade.

Looking to make bags that were versatile, road-ready, and designed for all occasions, Ventura-CA based artist and surfer Braden Jones founded Sons of Trade in 2013. These briefcases, packs, and accessories are built for the man who goes with as much ease to the office as he does to the mountains — and who wants a carry with him that’s as stylish as it is sturdy. We’re bringing back the favorite Pioneer Backpack, whose canvas exterior and leather and metal accents will take you from city to country and back again.