Water may not be the sexiest thing to talk about it, but there’s no denying that it’s an essential part of daily life – it does make up 60 percent of your body, after all. San Francisco-based Soma figures that if you’re going to be drinking water every day like you should be, why can’t it be a beautiful experience? Most water filtration systems are eyesores that look like plastic bricks with gross little charcoal bits floating around the bottom – not very inspiring. On the other hand, Soma’s original product, the Carafe, is a beautifully-designed vessel made of German-engineered, shatter-resistant glass that looks strikingly handsome on the counter, while the new Pitcher is perfect for the extra-thirsty, boasting an 80oz capacity and a sturdy handle made of sustainable white oak. Whichever one suits your life best, each purchase comes bundled with 4 filters which will provide you with a total of 2560 glasses of pure and delicious drinking water. And they’re not your typical water filter, either: The carbon granules are made of heat-treated coconut shells to remove chlorine, as well as bad odors and flavors, for a pure and delicious drinking experience. On top of all that, each filter purchase funds a donation to charity:water, who provide clean, sustainable water to communities who need it. Cheers to that!