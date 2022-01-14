“Espadrille” is one of those “hashtag-menswear” words that tends to get a little overplayed when it comes to referring to various forms of lightweight, sock-free slip-ons, which is why we thought it high time for a refresher on this style staple. Formed from the Spanish word for grass (‘esparto’), an espadrille was – and still is – a traditional shoe worn in the Pyrenees and along the Mediterranean. The name comes from the shoes’ soles, which are woven together by hand-wound braids of jute, yielding a flexible, highly breathable bed for your feet that’s so comfy it’s definitely a no-socks-required sort of thing. But despite how the menswear world is guilty of loosely defining the espadrille as a sort of stylish, lightweight footwear essential, we’re much more keen on the Soludos approach – building each shoe true to its namesake the way they’ve always been made, and keeping the prices affordable. We'd urge you to grab a pair on Huckberry – otherwise, you'll have to try the corner market outside your hostel while trekking across the Iberian Peninsula.