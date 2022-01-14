Outside of a teleporter, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better, more grin-inducing way to jam around the city than on a singlespeed bike. That’s why we’re pretty stoked to introduce Solé Bicycles to our commutes, bar crawls and general urban tomfoolery. Built with comfortable, upright geometry and high-quality components like smooth Shimano three-speed hubs (on the Park Row and Winward) and confident coaster brakes, they’re ultra-simple, freedom-inspiring bikes that remind us of the simple joy in getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’.

And don’t worry, each bike ships almost completely assembled — so you’ll just need to do the following: screw in the pedals, mount the handlebars (tools are included, so don’t worry!), install the front wheel (also easy!), drop the seat in (super easy!), put some air in the tires and choose your destination.