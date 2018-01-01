Soko

Ivara Curved Bangle

in Brass

Story

Small-batch jewelry that’s ethically sourced and produced

With a smart approach to a global supply chain and a mission to change the way small artisans distribute their goods, Soko is taking on the global jewelry industry with a challenge to change for the better. Their new approach not only helps small artisans in the developing world with some of the most common challenges they face — what to make, quality standards, market access, finance and capital — but also helps increase their income up to five times.

Features

  • Subtle yet sophisticated angular shape
  • Handcrafted from recycled brass using traditional techniques
  • Produced in small batches and distributed through an artisan-focused supply chain
  • Every Soko purchase promotes artisan innovation and entrepreneurship
  • Made in Kenya

Materials

  • Recycled brass

Dimensions

  • Internal Diameter: 2.2" / 55 mm
  • Internal Height: 1.7" / 44 mm
  • Opening: 1.1" / 27 mm

