Ivara Curved Bangle

Story
Small-batch jewelry that’s ethically sourced and produced
With a smart approach to a global supply chain and a mission to change the way small artisans distribute their goods, Soko is taking on the global jewelry industry with a challenge to change for the better. Their new approach not only helps small artisans in the developing world with some of the most common challenges they face — what to make, quality standards, market access, finance and capital — but also helps increase their income up to five times.
Features
- Subtle yet sophisticated angular shape
- Handcrafted from recycled brass using traditional techniques
- Produced in small batches and distributed through an artisan-focused supply chain
- Every Soko purchase promotes artisan innovation and entrepreneurship
- Made in Kenya
Materials
- Recycled brass
Dimensions
- Internal Diameter: 2.2" / 55 mm
- Internal Height: 1.7" / 44 mm
- Opening: 1.1" / 27 mm
