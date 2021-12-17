SOG holds every knife they make to the highest standard: they must live up to the original that inspired the brand in the first place, a specialized recon knife carried by the clandestine MACV SOG commando team in the jungles of Vietnam. Whether it’s hunting, fishing, backcountry expeditions, or anything else, SOG knives are made to stand up to everything from everyday use to extreme emergency situations. Despite their success as one of the leading manufacturers of knives in the world, they haven’t grown complacent: SOG adds to its growing list of patents yearly, continually pushing the technology and design of survival and utility tools past its limits into new territory. Here, we’ve pared their massive range down to a small collection of tools that make the perfect pocket companions for everyday carry. Consider yourself equipped.