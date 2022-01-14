Pick up a snowboarding magazine these days and it's easy to get the impression that you need to drop used car money on NASA-level tech before you can set foot on the mountain. But Snurfer is here to get back to the roots of it all and remind us of the simple pleasures of riding a board on the snow.

It was 50 years ago that Sherman Poppen took two skis and bound them together to make "snow surfers" to give to his two daughters for Christmas. It was a hit and Poppen developed it into the Snurfer, one of the best-selling inventions of the Sixties and the device that paved the way for modern snowboarding. Now, you can get back to the roots of shredding on snow and experience the fun for yourself. The Snurfer is built entirely in the USA with North American maple wood in the same classic colors and design as the originals. It's the perfect excuse to get outside and play in the snow this winter.

Click here to learn more about Snurfer Boards.