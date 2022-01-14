Search Icon

Before they became the cutting-edge apparel brand nobody saw coming, Snow Peak had a long history of making some of the outdoor industry’s best-looking, highest quality hard goods. The story goes like this: Way back in 1958 in Sanjo City, Japan, Yukio Yamai, a seasoned mountaineer, designed his ideal titanium outdoor camping and cooking tools — simple, functional, and hardy enough to pass down from generation to generation. Fast forward more than half a century, and Snow Peak’s beautiful, utilitarian take on camping essentials inspired Yamai’s granddaughter, Lisa, to finally expand the family business into an apparel line that stays true to their original mission, “to be the world’s leading manufacturer of exceptional natural lifestyle products.” Meaning, each of Snow Peak’s jackets, hoodies, shirt jackets, and sweaters is designed as obsessively as their industrial-grade camp stoves. Materials, like stretch wool and flexible insulated fabric, take precedent, immediately standing out when you feel them in your hands. And details, from the shapes of jacket pockets down to the pull tabs on the zippers, are given hints of personality that make these clothes feel custom-made, and made to be passed down.

