Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Snake River Farms

Snake River Farms

Grilling up the perfect steak is more than just a hobby. It’s an art. Just ask anyone who’s ever manned a grill, from determined dads to Michelin-starred chefs. And it all starts with choosing the right steak—that’s where Snake River Farms comes in. For over 50 years, this legendary family institution has produced some of the highest quality beef in the US, earning the unofficial title “the holy grail of beef farms.” Their American Wagyu exceeds USDA Prime standards as the most coveted beef out there, and each steak is hand cut by a master butcher. So if you’ve got big plans to up your grilling game this year, here's step one.

  • Made in the USA
Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package

Snake River Farms

Two 8 oz Filet Mignon Steaks + Jacobsen Black Pepper Infused Salt package$131.00
  • Made in the USA
First Class Filets Pack

Snake River Farms

First Class Filets Pack$375.00
  • Made in the USA
Summer Grilling Package

Snake River Farms

Summer Grilling Package$295.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon