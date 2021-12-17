Smithey’s story starts in the past, with vintage cast iron skillets dating as far back as the 1890s. Their founder, Isaac Morton, spent years restoring these well-worn pans and obsessing over what made them special. They were smooth, relatively lightweight, had deep walls for frying, and generous pour spouts. So when Smithey’s shop doors first opened, he knew what he wanted to create. They’ve since expanded to a full line of iron cookware made by hand and machine in Charleston, South Carolina—and backed by a lifetime guarantee. Just like those old pans Morton got his start with, they’ve got quite a future ahead of them.