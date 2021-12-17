Around here we’ve started to look up to the founder of Smith Optical, Dr. Bob Smith, quite a bit. An orthodontist by trade and OG ski bum on the weekends, he jerry rigged the first ever pair of breathable ski goggles — with foam, glue, and some dental tools he had laying around the office. Since then, when his first invention caught the public’s eye, Smith has been right at the edge of sport eyewear technology. Their latest breakthrough, Chromapop lenses, go beyond polarized to give you a clearer, more colorful view of the action. So when you’re trying out a new mountain bike route or eyeing a fishing spot for salmon, you can filter out distractions and stay on point.