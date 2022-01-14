Whether you run, ride or dive, your wrist can be an incredibly inhospitable place to put a watch. But for Smith & Bradley, a watch should thrive in this environment. After a series of successfully funded Kickstarter campaigns, Smith & Bradley introduces three rugged and affordable American-made watches, built for a life of capability. Hand-assembled in Sidney, Illinois, the collection boasts surgical stainless steel cases fitted with a scratch-proof and anti-reflective sapphire crystals, unidirectional rotating bezels, smooth, hard-working Swiss automatic movements, and screw-down crowns with triple O-ring seals to preserve maximum water resistance. Our favorite? The quartz-powered Sans 13 which features a dial with tritium gas illumination (tiny vials that illuminate the watch’s hands and face without requiring a charge from an external light source) and comes with a seal of approval from the National Tactical Officers Association — a group that knows a thing or two about operating in rough environments. Good watches are the sum of great stories and attentive details — neither of which have been overlooked in the Smith & Bradley collection.