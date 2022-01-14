A classic piece of writerly advice is “write what you know.” Artist Scott Richards is certainly working in that spirit with the handsewn flags he makes under the name Slightly Choppy. See, he mines his memory and hometown geography of Newport Beach, CA for every design — each one inspired by specific surf spots he and his crew frequented over the years like Miramar, The Wedge, and Rincon. The entire operation is steeped in heritage and the familiarity of heading down to the shore and seeing wind-battered, sun-bleached flags waving from old fishing boats and on the walls of surf shacks. Another piece of writerly advice applies here too, “in the particular is contained the universal.” Scott might sew the flags himself, paint ‘em, and weave in his own personal stories — but that only makes 'em all the more special when they're hanging in your home.