“The only thing that is constant is change.” - Heraclitus





Read a business book for, oh, 6 seconds and you’ll find out what you already knew: the secret to success — in any field — is adaptability. When we saw the Kickstarter for Slicks, a new modular pack system that changes from a backpack to a suitcase to a weekender in just a few clicks, we felt like we just discovered our hotel room had a stocked mini-bar and a 36-jet jacuzzi. Needless to say — we were in business.





On the outside, the Slick is a pretty slick (zing!) if inconspicuous city backpack, with a well-considered external laptop sleeve, a large panel-loading main pocket and an easy-to-open front zip for storing on-the-go necessities. Like the best EDC bags, the Slick opens flat for max stuff space, but it really transforms like Voltron when you pop one of the modular systems in. Need to freshen up after the gym? Grab the Dopp kit. Got an important meeting later? Click in the Suitcover and pack a whole two-piece in with nary a wrinkle. Weekend away? The Tripcover will keep your clothes crispy — it’s even got an airtight bag for the dirties. Turn it over and you’ll find more expert engineering: both shoulder straps and the sternum strap fold inside the well-ventilated, padded back and it transforms again, into a suitcase that’s fit for any meeting (granted, it will probably be the coolest-looking suitcase there). Maybe if he had one of these Heraclitus wouldn’t have been such a downer — change is good.