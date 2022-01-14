A good watch is not only the sum of its parts, but also of the stories that inspired it. At first glance of Skywatch, it’s clear that this fresh California company is drawing inspiration and technical savvy from all the right sources. While we were immediately smitten with the bold, luminous numerals, domed mineral crystal bezels, and masculine, purpose-built stainless steel cases in the collection, we also appreciate Skywatch’s subtle homage to the Cousteau-era Fifty Fathoms — one of the most legendary, purpose-built tool watches in existence. Like the Fifty Fathoms, each Skywatch is fitted with a highly luminous, unidirectional rotating bezel, and features Swiss Superluminova on the dial and hands to ensure complete legibility in low light — from the cockpit to the ocean floor. Both the 3-hand and the chronograph Skywatch models are built around generous 44mm cases and equipped with workhorse quartz movements, proven to be reliable and accurate timekeepers. And despite being well beyond recreational scuba limits, each Skywatch is built to withstand depths of up to 100 meters, so you can rest assured it’ll survive any of your antics above, or well below the waves’ surface.