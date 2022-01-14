If you’re like us, and appreciate thoughtful, space-saving furniture, you’ll agree that every inch counts, regardless the size of your living space. With this in mind, the designers at Alpha India debuted an essential for the display of your essentials — a product both beautifully simple and remarkably practical, called the SINGULAR Console. The SINGULAR comes in three variants, all of which are crafted from a single piece of wood (hence the name) and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Each shelf includes a combination of flat and angled inserts (which can be customized to accommodate up to 8 different configurations) to secure your items while also keeping any unsightly hardware hidden from view. Right at home by to your bed, above your desk, or next to your bathroom mirror, the SINGULAR gives you the shelf space to hold what you need and doesn’t waste an inch of the space you don’t.