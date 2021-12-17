Looking to frame your Clint Eastwood posters for the man cave? Your tour poster from the Flaming Lips show? That oil on canvas your lady made for you a while back? Simply Framed has you covered. Gone are the days when we plastered our apartment walls with concert posters and Bruce Lee quotes and called it a day. Your home isn’t just a place to kick back and relax — it’s where you can get your creative design juices flowing. We all have mementos of our lives and experiences that deserve to make it up on our walls and into our everyday lives, and Simply Framed makes that process so simple, so streamlined, that it’s hard to even narrow it down to one frame (or three). Just choose your sizing, frame color, and matte; send it off in the packaging Simply Framed provides; and in a few weeks, you’ll have your custom-framed piece hanging triumphantly on your wall.