“If I drink two Sam Adams my ads usually turn out funnier but it’s 10 AM right now so that’s kinda early.” - Simple, circa 1998

We didn’t know it at the time, but in retrospect it’s hard not to smile when we think of Simple’s early ads for their trailblazing kicks. Back in ‘91—when other companies were still stuck in the 80s rocking loud graphics and big hair—the no-frills shoemaker struck gold by sifting a clean, modern aesthetic and honest voice from the rampant materialism of the era. If you look around today’s Wild West of independent brands, you’ll see alot of them echoing the personal and relatable style that Simple pioneered. With their novel, understated approach, and excellent shoes to back it up, they built a solid fanbase throughout the 90s and put Simples on hundreds of thousands of feet

After some time on the mat, a passionate crew—including some of the early Simple designers—saw the social media outcry to bring back Simple Shoes. When they saw the gobs of people still posting pictures of their worn out, beat-to-hell and over-traveled Simples in 2014 with captions like “I won’t give these up until Simple starts selling new shoes again” and “Until the soles fall off!”, they knew they had to bring them back. And they didn’t just bring back our old friends, they’ve designed some killer new models to keep ‘em company. Now that they’re back, we’re throwing them a party: to celebrate Simple’s 25th Anniversary, we partnered with them to bring you a selection of our favorites. And of course we couldn’t forget the OS-91, the one that started it all, the original Simple shoe.