If you’ve woken before dawn, hiked an overgrown trail to a secluded river, and spent the whole long weekend trying to hook a few salmon—you know the pleasures and challenges of serious fishing. But it wasn’t until river guide John Simms came around, that fishing gear was built hardy enough for spending 150+ days a year on the water. Starting with their first pairs of waders in 1980, the crew at Simms has been outfitting fishermen with purpose-built gear made from the latest outdoor fabrics and tech. Their goal is simple: to get you out on the water more. As for their motto—the more people pick up a rod and take a cast, the better we’ll all be—well, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t agree.