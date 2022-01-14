Favored for its size, thickness, and relative softness, the US nickel (dubbed Hobo Nickel) became a form of artistic expression in the early 1900s. Skilled artisans would engrave intricate designs onto these common coins and, through the years, Hobo Nickels grew from a miniature art spectacle to a sought-after collector’s item. Silver Piston, a leader in this resurgent art form, has created a line of one-of-kind jewelry that blends a piece of this history with an everyday accessory. Using Shane “Hobo” Hunter’s hand-carved nickels, Steve West, the founder of SP, deftly cuts, bends, and solders the metal to create truly distinct rings and necklaces. A product of a skilled Atlanta craftsman who has honed his medium – each piece not only offers a taste of history, but a handsome accessory that’s as hard-nosed as the guy who wears it.