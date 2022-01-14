If you haven’t been following the Shwood story for the last few years, we think it’s high time you listen up. Yes, this is the same brand that pioneered the original wooden sunglass frame with a little workshop experiment using the limb of a Madrone tree and a pair of old cabinet hinges. But like a sapling becomes a mighty oak, the brand’s design signatures have matured, evolving into an experiment in elemental harmony that goes a whole lot further than just wood. Here in peak form, Shwood’s namesake hardwoods neatly contrast premium, Mazzucchelli acetates and metal accents – proudly Portland-made details that exhibit a level of craftsmanship rivaling some of the nicest stuff that we’ve seen come out of even Italy. Each vintage-inspired silhouette is then finished with optically-correct polarized lenses by Carl Zeiss Vision, for the ultimate in all-natural, adventure-ready vision, inside and out.