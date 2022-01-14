It wasn’t until relatively recently that we’d even heard of Shuron, which probably shouldn’t have come as such a surprise, considering the Greenville, SC brand has been keeping a tight lid on its legendary history – an astonishingly well-kept secret that started in 1863. That secret includes the story of how the Abraham Lincoln-era optics name has made every frame and lens in the United States for over 140 years, stubbornly resisting off-shoring its production as a matter of principle, in an industry that’s all but left the country. We also loved to learn how the signature “Shur-On” frames rose to prominence in WWII when Shuron’s mobile opticians supported the battlefield, later sending GIs back to civilian life equipped with glasses that would soon become highly sought-after by civilians for their optical clarity, supreme fit and sturdy construction. Those same glasses would ultimately become classic cultural touchstones as the stylish, yet low-key spectacle of choice for everyone from Malcolm X and Vince Lombardi, to Tom Petty and Kevin Costner. That’s probably because Shuron's minimalist branding and timeless silhouettes like the best-selling Escapade, make them an easy choice for dignitaries, cultural revolutionaries and style icons alike. But even now, where’s our favorite place to go Shuron-spotting? Back issues of Time Magazine.