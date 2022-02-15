Seems like we’re more likely to be saddling up on a barstool than we are a steed, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t believers in hardwearing Western Wear. With roots firmly planted in American frontier clothing and cowboy workwear, Western Wear originally served folks who put their garments to the test every day—because life on the range meant getting a little dirty. Today’s version pays homage to the classics with a few modern updates like breathable fabric blends and well-tailored fits. Yet, the spirit of the Old West is still sewn into every one of these pieces so you can truly live like a modern-day frontiersman—just make sure you get ‘em dusty every now and again to pay tribute to where they came from.