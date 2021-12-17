If you're anything like us, you've got a Hoarders episode-worth of tees in your wardrobe. No judgement, that's fine. There's the threadbare vintage tee from your favorite band. The tee that you got in college that's washed to the peak of softness. Each one serves a purpose, but this new line-up from Wellen has earned MVP status in our regular rotation. Cut from a planet-friendly combination of hemp and organic cotton, Wellen's combined the oh-so-nice softness and just-right fit of our favorite go-to tees into one. Below, see why they've become a faithful standby for everyone from the guys at our HQ to the editors at Men's Journal.