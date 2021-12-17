Search Icon

Wellen: Playa Stretch Chino Collection

Surfing is all about form. And after years spent nailing the fundamentals, a surfer can break free—adding slight twists to classic moves to create a style all their own. That’s kinda how we see Wellen’s new Playa Stretch Chinos. They’ve taken a tried-and-true menswear staple and upgraded it here and there to make a style that’s, well, uniquely Wellen. So there’s a hint of stretch for all-day comfort, plus signature stitching and cut. And just like your most seasoned pair of selvedge denim, they’ll grow softer and softer over time, wearing into a custom fade and fit. Most importantly, they worked from the beginning with the Better Cotton Initiative for a more sustainable fabric, all the way down the supply chain. After a lot of hard work, versatile style and comfort like this comes naturally.

