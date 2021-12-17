Whether we’re paddling into the surf or just parking by the beach to drink our morning coffee, there’s no denying we’re in awe of the ocean. Its raw power and vastness commands respect, and the ocean certainly trained the team at Wellen to prepare for its ever-changing weather. That means designing versatile layers that can comfortably go from sunny afternoons to salty, breezy nights—and don’t mind the occasional shower or splash. Rooted in classic coastal silhouettes, the pieces we’ve collected are the ones you’ll want hanging by the door of your surf shack or always ready-to-go in the back of your beach van. From the very first dawn patrol they go on, they’ll feel like lived-in favorites.