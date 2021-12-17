Search Icon

Let's talk about hemp. This naturally miraculous fabric has a history that can be traced all the way back to 8000 BC, yet somehow has remained a bit of a best-kept secret. For starters, it's one of the most planet-friendly fabrics on, well, the planet. Studies show, growing hemp actually makes soil healthier and since it's quickly renewable, more hemp can be grown on less land. What makes hemp even more special for apparel is its hefty list of natural properties—it's ultra-soft, breathable, antimicrobial, and super strong. That's why Wellen has chosen hemp as the foundation for nearly everything in their lineup. Now, doing right by the planet is as easy as throwing on your favorite tee.

