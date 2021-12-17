Curated for You

You feel that? That slight shift in the air when fall first settles in—trading the slowness of summer for a more intentional pep in our step. From taking on new projects to preparing for tailgate season, a Fall Wardrobe Refresh calls for more purpose, more texture, and more grit. So, our staff’s sharing the styles that get them most stoked for fall, including heavy hitters like rugged boots and wool overshirts. Just add whiskey (and your uncle’s top-secret tailgate casserole recipe), and the refresh is complete.