Curated for You

You feel that? That slight shift in the air when fall first settles in—trading the slowness of summer for a more intentional pep in our step. From taking on new projects to preparing for tailgate season, a Fall Wardrobe Refresh calls for more purpose, more texture, and more grit. So, our staff’s sharing the styles that get them most stoked for fall, including heavy hitters like rugged boots and wool overshirts. Just add whiskey (and your uncle’s top-secret tailgate casserole recipe), and the refresh is complete.

Our exclusive version of Relwen’s bestselling, weather-resistant field jacket

Quilted Tanker - Exclusive

Relwen

Quilted Tanker - Exclusive$208.98 $298.00
Quilted Tanker

Relwen

Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00
Quilted Tanker

Relwen

Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00
Quilted Tanker

Relwen

Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00
Quilted Tanker

Relwen

Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00

Flint and Tinder's classic fall shirt jacket, built from a heavy-duty wool blend to last for years

Wool Overshirt

Flint and Tinder

Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
Wool Overshirt

Flint and Tinder

Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00

Forty Five's perfect everyday tee, now in new fall colors

Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00

Made in the USA, with authentic bone snaps and a Western point design

Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00

Knit with 100% merino wool, Wills' classic sweater naturally regulates your temperature

Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00
Speckled Merino Crewneck

Wills

Speckled Merino Crewneck$68.98 $98.00

Cut and sewn in Los Angeles, with the perfect hint of stretch

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight$108.98 $168.00
Stretch Selvage Jeans - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Slim$108.98 $168.00
Stretch Selvage Denim - Tapered

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim - Tapered$133.98 $168.00

A packable, three-season jacket that covers all the bases

Pack Blazer

Flint and Tinder

Pack Blazer$131.98 $188.00
Pack Blazer

Flint and Tinder

Pack Blazer$131.98 $188.00

Wellen's elevated take on sweats—endlessly comfortable and effortlessly cool

Quilted Sweatpants

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants$43.98 $88.00
Quilted Sweatpants

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants$43.98 $88.00
Quilted Sweatpants

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants$43.98 $88.00

Made by hand in León, Mexico with a cushioned Caliber sole

Roper Boot Caliber

Rhodes Footwear

Roper Boot Caliber$210.00
Roper Boot Caliber

Rhodes Footwear

Roper Boot Caliber$210.00

Curated for You

Our Journal Editor's recs for a
well-read, well-drank, foliage-filled fall

Fall Foliage Prediction Map

Leaf peepers are descending on New England, delaying that trip to Dunkin’ and generally getting in the way. But did you know that other states have trees too?! It’s true.
See Now

Born to Ruck

All those kids trudging to school under a huge backpack? They’re rucking. Author Michael Easter is all about taking a weighted rucksack on your next fall hike.
Read Now

50 Books Every Guy Should Read

Fall is readin’ season and we’re here for it. We pulled together 50 options that are guaranteed to change your life.
Read Now

The Best Brewery in Every State

White Claw Summer was a loooong time ago. Now that the leaves are falling, we found the best brewery in your state (yep, yours!) to tip a pint of the good stuff.
Read Now

