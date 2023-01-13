Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Up To 40% Off
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2023

Valentine's Day Gift Shop - Gifts for getting out there
Valentine's Day Gift Shop - Gifts for getting out there

Nothing against the trusty card-and-flowers routine, but around here we tend to prefer a Valentine's Day that's a little more tailored to spending time together, doing something we love. Like getting lost in a foreign city, relying on Google Translate to ask for directions. Or working back-to-back in your tiny apartment kitchen to craft a Michelin star-worthy meal. In this shop, we've put together some recommendations to help you find the perfect idea and the right supplies to see it all through. So all that's left for you lovebirds to do is to walk off into some distant sunset—hand in hand, of course.

Valentine's Day - Big Bend
Big Bend National Park Field Guide

Wildsam Field GuidesBig Bend National Park Field Guide

$24
Women's Norie

Raen OpticsWomen's Norie

$175
Powder Town Beanie

PatagoniaPowder Town Beanie

$49
  • Made in the USA
Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc Boot

Red Wing HeritageWomen's 6-Inch Classic Moc Boot

$310
Clarksville

Recess PickleballClarksville

$86
White Pickleballs

Recess PickleballWhite Pickleballs

$14
Zion

Recess PickleballZion

$86
Movie Trivia Game

PrintworksMovie Trivia Game

$32
Doug Good Feather Recycled High Pile Fleece Blanket

Faherty BrandDoug Good Feather Recycled High Pile Fleece Blanket

$126 $168
Valentine's Day - Mexico
Women's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill

Alex MillWomen's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill

$225
Diamond Locket Necklace

j.beeDiamond Locket Necklace

$80
Cactus Glass Set

General AdmissionCactus Glass Set

$56
Women's Derby Watch

ShinolaWomen's Derby Watch

$700
4-Piece Stainless Steel Mixologist Barware Set

Viski4-Piece Stainless Steel Mixologist Barware Set

$69.99
Cabeza Shot Glass Set

General AdmissionCabeza Shot Glass Set

$28
Women's Desta Belt Bag

Parker ClayWomen's Desta Belt Bag

$198
Cactus Glass Tall Set

General AdmissionCactus Glass Tall Set

$72
Huxton

Raen OpticsHuxton

$185
Slate Dome Cocktail Smoking Kit

The Crafty CocktailSlate Dome Cocktail Smoking Kit

$119.99
Women's Topa Mini Bucket Bag

Parker ClayWomen's Topa Mini Bucket Bag

$118
Valentine's Day - Montana
  • Made in the USA
The Bozeman Outdoor Hat

StetsonThe Bozeman Outdoor Hat

$100
558 Women's Classics Chelsea Boots

Blundstone558 Women's Classics Chelsea Boots

$219.95
  • Made in the USA
Western Montana Field Guide

Wildsam Field GuidesWestern Montana Field Guide

$20
  • Exclusive
#1320 Chelsea Boot

Blundstone#1320 Chelsea Boot

$225
Women's Desta Belt Bag

Parker ClayWomen's Desta Belt Bag

$198
  • Made in the USA
The Bozeman Outdoor Hat

StetsonThe Bozeman Outdoor Hat

$100
Huxton

Raen OpticsHuxton

$175
Women's Retro Pile Hoody

PatagoniaWomen's Retro Pile Hoody

$159
Women's Ella Mini Backpack

Parker ClayWomen's Ella Mini Backpack

$188
Women's Derby Watch

ShinolaWomen's Derby Watch

$650
Valentine's Day Stay In
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

$399
Women's Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

LunyaWomen's Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

$278
Moonstone Chakra Bracelet

Julia SzendreiMoonstone Chakra Bracelet

$48
  • Made in the USA
Ultimate S'mores Kit

Swoon LivingUltimate S'mores Kit

$175
The Comfortable Kitchen Cookbook by Alex Snodgrass

Harper CollinsThe Comfortable Kitchen Cookbook by Alex Snodgrass

$29.99
Climats Red Wine Glass - Set of 2

Nude GlassClimats Red Wine Glass - Set of 2

$39
Ravioli Making Kit

FarmsteadyRavioli Making Kit

$30
  • Bestseller
  • Exclusive
Hooded Waffle Robe - Exclusive

OnsenHooded Waffle Robe - Exclusive

$165 $195
Oxygen Wine Decanter

Nude GlassOxygen Wine Decanter

$66 $102
  • Made in the USA
First Class Filets Pack

Snake River FarmsFirst Class Filets Pack

$375
Waves Puzzle

PrintworksWaves Puzzle

$25
Doug Good Feather Recycled High Pile Fleece Blanket

Faherty BrandDoug Good Feather Recycled High Pile Fleece Blanket

$126 $168
Pearl Hoop Earring

j.beePearl Hoop Earring

$65
Relax & Restore Crate Gift Set

Los PoblanosRelax & Restore Crate Gift Set

$200
  • Bestseller
Hooded Waffle Robe

OnsenHooded Waffle Robe

$165 $195
Sherpa Fleece Slipper Boot

GreysSherpa Fleece Slipper Boot

$55 $110
Margarita Pizza Making Kit

FarmsteadyMargarita Pizza Making Kit

$30
  • Made in the USA
Medium Dome Smoking Kit

The Crafty CocktailMedium Dome Smoking Kit

$109
Perfect Pot

Our PlacePerfect Pot

$165
  • Exclusive
The Apres Pant - Exclusive

Taylor StitchThe Apres Pant - Exclusive

$83 $118
Evil Eye Charm Necklace

j.beeEvil Eye Charm Necklace

$48
Grand Tetons - Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses

Whiskey PeaksGrand Tetons - Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses

$60
Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack - 27L

PatagoniaUltralight Black Hole Tote Pack - 27L

$99
Women's Lunar Dusk Jacket

PatagoniaWomen's Lunar Dusk Jacket

$179
Court Bag

Recess PickleballCourt Bag

$14
Mystery Date Vintage Bookshelf Edition

WS Game CompanyMystery Date Vintage Bookshelf Edition

$39
  • Exclusive
The Apres Pant - Exclusive

Taylor StitchThe Apres Pant - Exclusive

$83 $118
Gold Choker Chain

j.beeGold Choker Chain

$38
Scrabble Grand Folding Edition

WS Game CompanyScrabble Grand Folding Edition

$119
Women's Eleni Day Tote

Parker ClayWomen's Eleni Day Tote

$468
Leather Jewelry Traveler

ShinolaLeather Jewelry Traveler

$175
  • Made in the USA
Southern California Coasts Field Guide

Wildsam Field GuidesSouthern California Coasts Field Guide

$24
Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack - 27L

PatagoniaUltralight Black Hole Tote Pack - 27L

$99
Celebrity Couples Memory Game

PrintworksCelebrity Couples Memory Game

$25
Movie Night Gift Set

Los PoblanosMovie Night Gift Set

$40
  • Made in the USA
Lavender Salve

Los PoblanosLavender Salve

$24
Ooni Karu 16 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

OoniOoni Karu 16 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven

$799
Nanoloft Takibi Fire Resistant Blanket

Snow PeakNanoloft Takibi Fire Resistant Blanket

$199
Rocks Puzzle

PrintworksRocks Puzzle

$25
Classic Backgammon

PrintworksClassic Backgammon

$65
Sourdough Bread Making Kit

FarmsteadySourdough Bread Making Kit

$55
Sorry! Vintage Bookshelf Edition

WS Game CompanySorry! Vintage Bookshelf Edition

$39
Women's Topa Mini Bucket Bag

Parker ClayWomen's Topa Mini Bucket Bag

$118
Apothecary Collection

Los PoblanosApothecary Collection

$72
Little Gem Moonstone Necklace

Julia SzendreiLittle Gem Moonstone Necklace

$58
Zuma

Recess PickleballZuma

$86
Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Chardonnay

No & LowNon-Alcoholic Sparkling Chardonnay

$22
Climats White Wine Glass - Set of 2

Nude GlassClimats White Wine Glass - Set of 2

$21 $39
Letty Wallet

Parker ClayLetty Wallet

$118
Music Memory Game

PrintworksMusic Memory Game

$25
Scattergories Vintage Bookshelf Edition

WS Game CompanyScattergories Vintage Bookshelf Edition

$39
Monopoly - Luxury Collection

WS Game CompanyMonopoly - Luxury Collection

$299
Valentine's Day - Big Bend
Big Bend National Park Field Guide

Wildsam Field GuidesBig Bend National Park Field Guide

$24
Women's Norie

Raen OpticsWomen's Norie

$175
Powder Town Beanie

PatagoniaPowder Town Beanie

$49
  • Made in the USA
Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc Boot

Red Wing HeritageWomen's 6-Inch Classic Moc Boot

$310
Clarksville

Recess PickleballClarksville

$86
White Pickleballs

Recess PickleballWhite Pickleballs

$14
Zion

Recess PickleballZion

$86
Movie Trivia Game

PrintworksMovie Trivia Game

$32