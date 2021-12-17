Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

USA-Made Gifts

USA-Made Gifts

Whether it’s a handsewn boot from Lewiston, ME or a waxed canvas trucker jacket built in Los Angeles, American-made gear is about more than just quality craftsmanship. It’s about the people and local communities behind every stitch. Some have lived here all their lives and some just arrived recently, but it’s clear they’re all carrying and working on individual passions. We’re always seeking out and supporting projects like these, built right here in the USA—and we’ve gathered up some of our All-American favorites in this shop for you and yours.

  • Made in the USA
1-Year Wash Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

1-Year Wash Jeans - Straight$82.98 $128.00
Denim Shirt

Billy Reid

Denim Shirt$198.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
Merino Wool Face Mask

Huckberry

Merino Wool Face Mask$12.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack

Billykirk

No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack$285.00
  • Made in the USA
VX21 Ripstop Bookbag

1733

VX21 Ripstop Bookbag$129.98 $200.00
  • Made in the USA
No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

Smithey Ironware Co.

No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet$200.00
  • Made in the USA
5.5 QT Dutch Oven

Smithey Ironware Co.

5.5 QT Dutch Oven$295.00
Merino Wool Face Mask - 2-Pack

Huckberry

Merino Wool Face Mask - 2-Pack$20.00
72-Hour Merino No Show Sock - 2-Pack

Proof

72-Hour Merino No Show Sock - 2-Pack$20.98 $28.00
  • Made in the USA
365 Belt

Flint and Tinder

365 Belt$85.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Crew

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Crew$88.00
  • Made in the USA
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

Slub Curved Hem Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Pullover$98.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1$295.00
  • Made in the USA
Mile Marker (Dot-Graph paper)

Field Notes

Mile Marker (Dot-Graph paper)$12.95
  • Exclusive
Hollis Boot - Exclusive

Helm Boots

Hollis Boot - Exclusive$227.98 $350.00
  • Made in the USA
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
Denim Shirt

Billy Reid

Denim Shirt$198.00
  • Made in the USA
Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$229.98 $328.00
  • Made in the USA
Underhill Natural Deodorant

Misc. Goods Co.

Underhill Natural Deodorant$15.00
  • Made in the USA
Personal Concrete Fireplace

FLIKR Fire

Personal Concrete Fireplace$78.98 $99.00
  • Made in the USA
Yellowstone National Park Candle

Good + Well Supply Co.

Yellowstone National Park Candle$38.00
  • Made in the USA
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release

Truff

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release$35.00
  • Made in the USA
Leather Coaster Pack

Huckberry

Leather Coaster Pack$22.98 $30.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Bilio Mask - Exclusive

Bilio

Bilio Mask - Exclusive$38.00
  • Made in the USA
Explorer's Cap

Huckberry

Explorer's Cap$40.00
Merino Wool Face Mask - 4-Pack

Huckberry

Merino Wool Face Mask - 4-Pack$40.00
  • Made in the USA
365 Belt

Flint and Tinder

365 Belt$85.00
  • Made in the USA
FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool

Leatherman

FREE T4 - One Handed Multitool$70.00
  • Made in the USA
Hori Hori Walnut Classic

Barebones

Hori Hori Walnut Classic$30.00
  • Made in the USA
The Non-Tipping Can Cooler

Toadfish Outfitters

The Non-Tipping Can Cooler$12.98 $24.00
  • Made in the USA
American Wagyu Beef Jerky - Set of 6

Snake River Farms

American Wagyu Beef Jerky - Set of 6$55.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Pocket Crew Sweatshirt$61.98 $88.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$124.98 $179.00
  • Exclusive
Danner x Huckberry - Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush'

Danner

Danner x Huckberry - Vertigo 917 'Gold Rush'$245.00
  • Made in the USA
Easymoc

Easymoc

Easymoc$250.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
The Study

Aden

The Study$15.98 $32.00
  • Made in the USA
Yosemite National Park Candle

Good + Well Supply Co.

Yosemite National Park Candle$38.00 $36.00
  • Made in the USA
Grand Teton, Arches, Sequoia - 3 Pack

Field Notes

Grand Teton, Arches, Sequoia - 3 Pack$12.95
  • Made in the USA
Wave Plus Multi-Tool

Leatherman

Wave Plus Multi-Tool$110.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
500D Drift Tote - 28L - Exclusive

Mission Workshop

500D Drift Tote - 28L - Exclusive$213.98 $285.00
14" Supply Bag

Readywares

14" Supply Bag$50.00
  • Made in the USA
Theodore Roosevelt Candle

Good + Well Supply Co.

Theodore Roosevelt Candle$38.00 $36.00
  • Made in the USA
Bronzed Rock Mug

Uzumati Ceramics

Bronzed Rock Mug$40.00
  • Made in the USA
BBQ Rubs Variety Pack - Top 8 Blends

Spiceology

BBQ Rubs Variety Pack - Top 8 Blends$81.98 $96.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Highway 1

Aden

Highway 1$15.98 $32.00
  • Made in the USA
USA-Made Tray Set

Huckberry

USA-Made Tray Set$65.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1$295.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GR1 500D Slick 21L

GORUCK

GR1 500D Slick 21L$295.00
  • Made in the USA
USA-Made Gear Catch

Huckberry

USA-Made Gear Catch$26.98 $45.00
  • Made in the USA
USA-Made Tray Set

Huckberry

USA-Made Tray Set$45.98 $65.00
  • Made in the USA
72-Hour Merino Crew Sock - 2-Pack

Proof

72-Hour Merino Crew Sock - 2-Pack$32.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon