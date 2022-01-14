Turkish towels have a knack for being your best friend in the types of places where regular towels can’t quite hang — like in the back of a surf van, the bottom of a carry-on bag, and draped over the top of a tent. Their long-staple Turkish cotton, known amongst textile nerds as some of the strongest in the world, absorbs water so fast it’s a bit surprising. Then it sheds the water just as quickly — dry and ready to fold in no time. Their woven patterns and tasseled edges harkening back to their 18th century heritage make ‘em look so cool around the house, it’s almost a shame how nicely they fold up and stash away.