Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Top Shelf Small Batch Gear
Top Shelf Small Batch Gear

Any bourbon lover will tell you it takes quite a while to make a batch of the good stuff, but the end product is worth the wait. That’s the mentality we brought to our 2021 Top Shelf Collection. All in preparation for today’s drop, we worked with some of our favorite brands, sourced one-of-a-kind materials, and carefully wear-tested the final products. They’re the best-of-the-best of what we carry, and made in quantities so limited, Pappy Van Winkle himself might break a sweat.

  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Limited Edition Big Horn Hat - Made To Order

Montana Territory Hat Co.

Limited Edition Big Horn Hat - Made To Order$800.00
Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic

Zodiac

Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic$1,395.00
Cent.ldn Basketball Candle

cent.ldn

Cent.ldn Basketball Candle$250.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x White's Boots MP-Sherman

White's Boots

Huckberry x White's Boots MP-Sherman$419.98 $600.00
Grove 45 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Grove 45

Grove 45 Extra Virgin Olive Oil$26.98 $42.00
23 year Ornament

Pappy & Company

23 year Ornament$20.00
Fishtail Parka - Exclusive

Relwen

Fishtail Parka - Exclusive$452.98 $648.00
  • Exclusive
Hell's Canyon - Exclusive

The James Brand

Hell's Canyon - Exclusive$295.00
  • Exclusive
Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas

GORUCK

Heritage GR1 21L - Waxed Canvas$395.00
Cent.ldn Boombox Candle

cent.ldn

Cent.ldn Boombox Candle$275.00
The Lined Long Haul Jacket

Taylor Stitch

The Lined Long Haul Jacket$698.98 $998.00
Signature Pocket

Poglia

Signature Pocket$265.00
  • Made in the USA
Maine Guide 6 Eye DB Boots

Yuketen

Maine Guide 6 Eye DB Boots$446.98 $638.00
Barbour Soay Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Soay Wax Jacket$614.98 $820.00
Longines - Legend Diver

Crown & Caliber

Longines - Legend Diver$7,700.00
  • Made in the USA
Cross Stitch Boot - Exclusive

Quoddy

Cross Stitch Boot - Exclusive$292.98 $450.00
  • Made in the USA
Cross Stitch Chukka - Exclusive

Quoddy

Cross Stitch Chukka - Exclusive$259.98 $400.00
  • Made in the USA
Nubuck Cowhide Mechanic's Jacket

Schott

Nubuck Cowhide Mechanic's Jacket$820.00
Drangajokull Down Parka

66 North

Drangajokull Down Parka$1,275.00
  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$138.98 $199.00
Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic

Zodiac

Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Automatic$1,395.00
Rover Field Watch

Seaholm

Rover Field Watch$1,895.00
THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT

Season Three

THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT$197.98 $395.00
THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT

Season Three

THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT$198.00 $395.00
THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT

Season Three

THE ULTRALIGHT HIKING BOOT$197.98 $395.00
  • Made in the USA
John Steinbeck - California Field Set

Juniper Books

John Steinbeck - California Field Set$175.00
18k Gold Plated Wallet

The Ridge

18k Gold Plated Wallet$168.98 $225.00
  • Made in the USA
Cashmere Socks

Wills

Cashmere Socks$33.98 $49.00
Flats Chronograph Watch

Seaholm

Flats Chronograph Watch$3,495.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x White's Boots Foreman LTT

White's Boots

Huckberry x White's Boots Foreman LTT$209.98 $420.00
Dominoes Set

Moore & Giles

Dominoes Set$695.00
Blue Label

D.S. & Durga

Blue Label$70.00
Titanium Sake Bottle

Snow Peak

Titanium Sake Bottle$180.00
Whiskey Tasting Flight

Aged & Ore

Whiskey Tasting Flight$58.00
Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray

Nude Glass

Tall Malt Whiskey Bottle with Wooden Tray$113.98 $163.00
Cashmere Boucle Crew

Wills

Cashmere Boucle Crew$193.98 $298.00
  • Made in the USA
The Traveling Mixologist - Portable Cocktail Kit

Whiskey Leatherworks

The Traveling Mixologist - Portable Cocktail Kit$86.98 $145.00
  • Made in the USA
Cashmere Socks

Wills

Cashmere Socks$33.98 $49.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
The Rawlins Cowboy Hat - Exclusive

Stetson

The Rawlins Cowboy Hat - Exclusive$175.00
Mountain Muck Low Cut

Amundsen

Mountain Muck Low Cut$291.98 $449.00
Winter Muck Low Cut

Amundsen

Winter Muck Low Cut$227.98 $350.00
Ribbed Crew Two Tone

Wills

Ribbed Crew Two Tone$128.98 $198.00
Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket

Barbour

Slim Bedale Camo Wax Jacket$357.98 $550.00
Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket

Barbour

Barbour Supa-Fission Wax Jacket$491.98 $895.00
Poker Set

Moore & Giles

Poker Set$2,200.00
Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Waffle Stitch Crewneck$160.98 $248.00
Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck

Wills

Cashmere Saddle Shoulder Crewneck$147.98 $228.00
  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$138.98 $199.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$124.98 $179.00
Barbour Powell Quilt

Barbour

Barbour Powell Quilt$224.98 $300.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon