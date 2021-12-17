Only in this shop can you find a gift that makes eight hours of sleep feel like 12. We curated the best-of-the-best bedroom essentials to help those restless friends on your list maximize the time they spend recharging. Think: luxurious linen sheets, state-of-the-art mattresses, memory foam pillows, comfy pajamas, and relaxing candles. That’s right, the good stuff. While we’re still waiting on a fresh batch of bedtime stories narrated by David Attenborough, The Zzz Shop has got nearly every base covered for a proper journey through dream land.