Imagine walking into a surf shop—the smell of surf wax, neoprene, and salt in the air. You head over to the board wall and a beautifully carved wooden paipo catches your eye. You take a closer look and discover it’s crafted from solid cedar, and designed by Grain Surfboards—a small workshop based out of Maine. They’ve been crafting high-quality boards since 2005 using sustainable materials that create less waste than traditional boards. This particular belly board also happens to feature a custom hand-painted design by artist Ty Williams—making it truly one-of-a-kind. Now, we can’t tell you what to do in this hypothetical situation. But if it were up to us? We’d already be out in the water, breaking it in.