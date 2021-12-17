Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

The Wabi-Sabi Shop

The Wabi-Sabi Shop

The Japanese philosophy of appreciating beauty in something that is imperfect or incomplete is known as wabi-sabi. It explains why we swoon for muddy Land Rovers over sparkling clean ones, 20-year-old boots with a hardy patina, or even well-worn flannels that get softer with age. Everything you’ll find here either gets better with every use, or has intrinsic “imperfections” that make them completely one-of-a-kind. You’ll find everything from leather work boots and waxed canvas jackets begging to be broken in, to vintage Turkish rugs, ready for a new home. And since no two pieces are exactly alike, you can feel extra special gifting something so unique to a person you care about—after all, they’re one-of-a-kind too, right?

  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Brunswick Boot

Rancourt & Co.

Brunswick Boot$196.98 $395.00
  • Made in the USA
Waxed Natural Pebbled Cowhide Cafe Leather Jacket

Schott

Waxed Natural Pebbled Cowhide Cafe Leather Jacket$850.00
Leather Gym Duffel

Standard Issue

Leather Gym Duffel$279.00
DIY Hand Sewn Horween Leather Passport Wallet

Todder

DIY Hand Sewn Horween Leather Passport Wallet$25.98 $40.00
Golden Bear Suede Trucker

Flint and Tinder

Golden Bear Suede Trucker$998.00
  • Made in the USA
Golden Bear Wool CPO Shirt Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Golden Bear Wool CPO Shirt Jacket$498.00
  • Exclusive
4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive

Give'r

4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive$83.98 $130.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
White Mammoth Tusk + Turquoise Damascus Knife

Santa Fe Stoneworks

White Mammoth Tusk + Turquoise Damascus Knife$190.00
  • Made in the USA
5.5 QT Dutch Oven

Smithey Ironware Co.

5.5 QT Dutch Oven$295.00
  • Made in the USA
Carbon Steel Farmhouse Oval Roaster

Smithey Ironware Co.

Carbon Steel Farmhouse Oval Roaster$233.98 $275.00
  • Made in the USA
No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

Smithey Ironware Co.

No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet$200.00
Cast Iron Fish Bottle Opener

Foster & Rye

Cast Iron Fish Bottle Opener$13.00
Cerne Carafe

Vicara

Cerne Carafe$156.00
Longines - Legend Diver

Crown & Caliber

Longines - Legend Diver$7,700.00
  • Exclusive
Arctic Parka - Exclusive

Relwen

Arctic Parka - Exclusive$558.98 $798.00
  • Made in the USA
Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$229.98 $328.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Chukka Boot - Exclusive

Truman Boot Co.

Chukka Boot - Exclusive$219.98 $400.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Service Boot - Exclusive

Truman Boot Co.

Service Boot - Exclusive$311.98 $480.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Classic Runner - Exclusive

Victory Sportswear

Classic Runner - Exclusive$114.98 $230.00
  • Exclusive
Japanese Bunka Chef Knife with Saya - Exclusive

Japanese Chef Knives by SharpEdge

Japanese Bunka Chef Knife with Saya - Exclusive$242.98 $324.00
  • Made in the USA
Live Edge Walnut Cutting Board (15")

Farmhouse Pottery

Live Edge Walnut Cutting Board (15")$95.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
Bunka Black Damascus Knife

Japanese Chef Knives by SharpEdge

Bunka Black Damascus Knife$255.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$193.98 $258.00
The Long Haul Jacket

Taylor Stitch

The Long Haul Jacket$168.00 $188.00
  • Made in the USA
Drifter Dopp Kit

Tanner Goods

Drifter Dopp Kit$59.98 $100.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack

Billykirk

No. 297 Standard Issue Backpack$285.00
  • Made in the USA
No. 477 Carryall Toiletry Bag

Billykirk

No. 477 Carryall Toiletry Bag$87.98 $160.00
Wooden Cribbage

Atelier D.

Wooden Cribbage$82.98 $110.00
  • Made in the USA
The Clark Fork Copper Flask

Whiskey Leatherworks

The Clark Fork Copper Flask$50.98 $85.00
  • Made in the USA
The Clark Fork Copper Flask

Whiskey Leatherworks

The Clark Fork Copper Flask$85.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Maine Guide Chukka - Exclusive

Yuketen

Maine Guide Chukka - Exclusive$281.98 $470.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Brunswick Boot

Rancourt & Co.

Brunswick Boot$276.98 $395.00
  • Exclusive
Greenflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Greenflex - Exclusive$195.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
  • Made in the USA
Vintaged Fitted Cowhide Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Schott

Vintaged Fitted Cowhide Leather Motorcycle Jacket$925.00
  • Made in the USA
Vegetable Tanned Lambskin Cafe Racer Jacket

Schott

Vegetable Tanned Lambskin Cafe Racer Jacket$975.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Brunswick Boot

Rancourt & Co.

Brunswick Boot$216.98 $395.00
  • Exclusive
Chelsea Boot - Exclusive

Viberg

Chelsea Boot - Exclusive$384.98 $700.00
  • Exclusive
Bitflex - Exclusive

Astorflex

Bitflex - Exclusive$215.00
Bansang Pillow

Harmattan Home

Bansang Pillow$91.98 $115.00
  • Made in the USA
7" Planter

Norden

7" Planter$52.98 $70.00
Drifter Coffee Pourover

Uzumati Ceramics

Drifter Coffee Pourover$37.98 $47.00
  • Made in the USA
Fieldstone Hanging Bird Shelter

Farmhouse Pottery

Fieldstone Hanging Bird Shelter$95.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GR1 500D Slick 21L

GORUCK

GR1 500D Slick 21L$295.00
Leather Card Wallet

Flint and Tinder

Leather Card Wallet$32.98 $50.00
  • Made in the USA
Field Notes Leather Folio

Rustico

Field Notes Leather Folio$45.00
  • Made in the USA
Journeyman Card Wallet

Tanner Goods

Journeyman Card Wallet$37.98 $75.00
A5 Work Folio

Bellroy

A5 Work Folio$128.98 $199.00
  • Made in the USA
Expedition Medium Pro

Rustico

Expedition Medium Pro$45.00
DIY Hand Sewn Horween Leather Sunglasses Case

Todder

DIY Hand Sewn Horween Leather Sunglasses Case$22.98 $35.00
Quilted Waxed Vest

Flint and Tinder

Quilted Waxed Vest$138.98 $198.00
Shaggy Scottish Sweater

Flint and Tinder

Shaggy Scottish Sweater$100.98 $168.00
Classic Cashmere Crewneck

Wills

Classic Cashmere Crewneck$111.98 $160.00
  • Made in the USA
365 Belt

Flint and Tinder

365 Belt$85.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight$95.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Straight$88.98 $118.00
  • Made in the USA
Urban Drifter

Nicks Boots

Urban Drifter$529.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Maine Guide 6 Eye DB Boots - Exclusive

Yuketen

Maine Guide 6 Eye DB Boots - Exclusive$430.98 $616.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Moc Pull-on - Exclusive

Quoddy

Moc Pull-on - Exclusive$193.98 $299.00
  • Made in the USA
Weekender Chelsea Boot

Red Wing Heritage

Weekender Chelsea Boot$250.00
  • Made in the USA
Easymoc

Easymoc

Easymoc$245.00
  • Exclusive
Patnoflex

Astorflex

Patnoflex$195.00
Tempus Spin Coin

J. L. Lawson & Co.

Tempus Spin Coin$30.98 $48.00
Basse Pillow

Harmattan Home

Basse Pillow$91.98 $115.00
House Shoes

Chilote

House Shoes$40.98 $90.00
House Shoes

Chilote

House Shoes$40.98 $90.00
  • Made in the USA