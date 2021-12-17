The Japanese philosophy of appreciating beauty in something that is imperfect or incomplete is known as wabi-sabi. It explains why we swoon for muddy Land Rovers over sparkling clean ones, 20-year-old boots with a hardy patina, or even well-worn flannels that get softer with age. Everything you’ll find here either gets better with every use, or has intrinsic “imperfections” that make them completely one-of-a-kind. You’ll find everything from leather work boots and waxed canvas jackets begging to be broken in, to vintage Turkish rugs, ready for a new home. And since no two pieces are exactly alike, you can feel extra special gifting something so unique to a person you care about—after all, they’re one-of-a-kind too, right?