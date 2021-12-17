We all know The Traveler. He shows up to work Monday mornings with tales of weekend road trips, all sorts of tan lines, has more frequent flyer miles than a flight attendant, and wants to move to Austria — where workers have a minimum of 22 paid vacation days and 13 paid holidays a year. When he travels, he follows Amelia Earhart's advice: "the most effective way to do it, is to do it." Because the world's his oyster and there's no shortage of miles to go before he sleeps. Or gear to get him there.





But the Traveler is discerning. He trusts only seasoned gear with a rugged durability and versatility that makes getting from point A to point B as smooth as can be. And once he’s arrived, he’s unfailingly prepared with everything he needs and nothing he doesn’t. Whether it's upgrading to a quality suitcase that can handle even the most disgruntled baggage handler, or finding the perfect rucksack for one-bag travel—The Traveler only roams with the best. This shop features everything he’ll need to zoom through TSA, like space-saving boots and decluttering pouches, plus everything he’ll need once he lands—odor-defying layers, travel journals, and first aid kits (you never know).