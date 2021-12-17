Big fans of Tim Ferriss over here. His first book, The 4 Hour Workweek, inspired us to quit our jobs and start Huckberry (we work more than 4 hours a week, FYI), and his blog on life-hacking is a daily read for us. His latest release, Tribe of Mentors, features secrets for success, happiness, and more from over 100 of the world's most talented people, from Tony Hawk to David Lynch, Ariana Huffington, and more. Tim's been called the Indiana Jones of the digital age, but having gotten to know him, he's really just a solid, inquisitive dude who's a signal amongst all the noise.

Since he's already experienced more adventures than most of us will get to enjoy in a lifetime, we asked Tim to round up his go-to gear, which you'll find below. We all had a lot of fun putting this shop together, and hope you guys enjoy it.