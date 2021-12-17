Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

The Gearhead

The Gearhead

In this exclusive Huckberry shop, we’ve assembled a collection of products that are better to "have and not need, than need and not have" — a mantra known all too well by The Gearhead. For those who are never not prepared, whether it’s for a planned weekend in the woods, the unplanned arrival of the next Nor’easter, or just the untimely absence of a bottle opener around the bonfire. Behold, our full arsenal of purpose-built tools and gear critical to keeping the Gearhead prepared for the everyday.

  • Made in the USA
Tear-proof Thermoplastic Utility Tape

Forj

Tear-proof Thermoplastic Utility Tape$11.98 $20.00
Seventy2 Survival System

Uncharted Supply Co.

Seventy2 Survival System$399.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
  • Made in the USA
T01 Spec Ops - Utility Wallet

Dango Products

T01 Spec Ops - Utility Wallet$99.00
Vertigo 917

Danner

Vertigo 917$167.98 $240.00
Huckberry x Lum-Tec Combat B-42

Lum-Tec

Huckberry x Lum-Tec Combat B-42$499.00
  • Made in the USA
MyFAK - Everyday First Aid Kit

MyMedic

MyFAK - Everyday First Aid Kit$83.98 $100.00
The Chapter Knife - Straight

The James Brand

The Chapter Knife - Straight$295.00
M100 - 17-in-1 Multi-Tool

Tactica

M100 - 17-in-1 Multi-Tool$40.00
  • Made in the USA
Stealth Packable Shovel

DMOS

Stealth Packable Shovel$119.00
Torch 250 Flashlight + USB Power Hub

Goal Zero

Torch 250 Flashlight + USB Power Hub$63.98 $80.00
Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip

The Ridge

Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip$95.00
Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip

The Ridge

Aluminum Wallet + Money Clip$95.00
  • Made in the USA
T01 Spec Ops - Utility Wallet

Dango Products

T01 Spec Ops - Utility Wallet$48.98 $99.00
  • Exclusive
The Airloft Jacket -Exclusive

Western Rise

The Airloft Jacket -Exclusive$124.98 $250.00
72-Hour Merino LS Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Tee$92.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
Vertigo 917

Danner

Vertigo 917$240.00
Mountain 600 EnduroWeave

Danner

Mountain 600 EnduroWeave$127.98 $160.00
Cityscape

Vessi Footwear

Cityscape$76.98 $129.00
Urban Assault - 21L

Mystery Ranch

Urban Assault - 21L$103.98 $139.00
Urban Assault - 21L

Mystery Ranch

Urban Assault - 21L$84.98 $139.00
ICE-SAR Arctic 1000

Luminox

ICE-SAR Arctic 1000$332.98 $445.00
ICE-SAR Arctic 1000

Luminox

ICE-SAR Arctic 1000$266.98 $445.00
General Purpose Quartz

Marathon

General Purpose Quartz$200.00
  • Made in the USA
The Solo - First Aid Essentials

MyMedic

The Solo - First Aid Essentials$33.98 $40.00
The Zeus - Power Bank + Car Battery Jump Starter

Uncharted Supply Co.

The Zeus - Power Bank + Car Battery Jump Starter$159.00
DIY Survival Tin

Huckberry

DIY Survival Tin$50.00
Compact First Aid Kit

VSSL

Compact First Aid Kit$87.98 $125.00
  • Made in the USA
Hardcore Survivalist Hatchet + Sheath

Hardcore Hammers

Hardcore Survivalist Hatchet + Sheath$80.98 $135.00
3-Way Briefcase - 22L

Mystery Ranch

3-Way Briefcase - 22L$150.00
3-Way Briefcase - 22L

Mystery Ranch

3-Way Briefcase - 22L$150.00
The Mehlville

The James Brand

The Mehlville$60.00
Work Gloves + Sno-Seal Wax

Gary Gloves

Work Gloves + Sno-Seal Wax$59.98 $115.00
Work Gloves + Sno-Seal Wax

Gary Gloves

Work Gloves + Sno-Seal Wax$45.98 $115.00
Dirtbag Gloves

Black Diamond

Dirtbag Gloves$32.98 $44.95
Midweight Shirt

Duck Camp

Midweight Shirt$44.98 $89.00
Midweight Shirt

Duck Camp

Midweight Shirt$44.98 $89.00
72-Hour Merino LS Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Tee$92.00
Classic Vacuum Bottle (1L)

Stanley

Classic Vacuum Bottle (1L)$22.98 $38.00
Heatseeker Jeans

Proof

Heatseeker Jeans$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
  • Made in the USA
GR1 26L

GORUCK

GR1 26L$295.00
  • Made in the USA
GR1 21L

GORUCK

GR1 21L$295.00
  • Made in the USA
2-Ply Tactical Cobra Belt

Klik Belts

2-Ply Tactical Cobra Belt$54.98 $65.00
  • Made in the USA
2-Ply Tactical Cobra Belt

Klik Belts

2-Ply Tactical Cobra Belt$54.98 $65.00
  • Exclusive
Compact EDC Kit

Huckberry

Compact EDC Kit$60.00
The Mehlville

The James Brand

The Mehlville$60.00
uKeg 128 oz. - Copper Growler (w/CO2)

GrowlerWerks

uKeg 128 oz. - Copper Growler (w/CO2)$239.00
Escapade Gear Pouch

Bond Travel Gear

Escapade Gear Pouch$32.98 $44.00
uKeg128 Matte Black (w/ C02)

GrowlerWerks

uKeg128 Matte Black (w/ C02)$154.98 $257.00
Escapade Gear Pouch

Bond Travel Gear

Escapade Gear Pouch$32.98 $44.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$68.98 $98.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
Cityscape

Vessi Footwear

Cityscape$63.98 $129.00
  • Made in the USA
Padded Field Pocket - GR2

GORUCK

Padded Field Pocket - GR2$85.00
  • Made in the USA
Wave Plus Multi-Tool

Leatherman

Wave Plus Multi-Tool$110.00
Survival Companion Multi-Tool

Off Grid Tools

Survival Companion Multi-Tool$11.98 $17.00
  • Made in the USA
Trekker Space Pen

Fisher Space Pen

Trekker Space Pen$40.00
WRAPTIE GearTies - 130cm Twin Pack

Wraptie

WRAPTIE GearTies - 130cm Twin Pack$16.98 $29.00
Peanut Lighter

County Comm

Peanut Lighter$13.98 $22.50
  • Made in the USA
Desk Knife

Craighill

Desk Knife$54.98 $70.00
  • Made in the USA
The Leather Rookie - Front Pocket Bifold Wallet

Recycled Firefighter

The Leather Rookie - Front Pocket Bifold Wallet$18.98 $39.00
  • Made in the USA
The Leather Rookie - Front Pocket Bifold Wallet

Recycled Firefighter

The Leather Rookie - Front Pocket Bifold Wallet$18.98 $39.00
  • Made in the USA
DAKA Everyday Wallet

Magpul

DAKA Everyday Wallet$15.98 $25.00
Stealth EDC Kit (Android)

Huckberry

Stealth EDC Kit (Android)$70.00
  • Made in the USA
DAKA Weatherproof Pouch - Medium

Magpul

DAKA Weatherproof Pouch - Medium$17.98 $23.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon