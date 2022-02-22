When designing their signature lineup of classic fisherman knits, Wellen not only looked to the sailors, surfers, and watermen who’d be wearing them—but to the sea itself. By using Seawool, an innovative yarn created with upcycled oyster shells, they’re helping to close a loop that’s had a huge impact on the coastal communities we love. Instead of piling up, shells discarded by the food industry are now put to work in the soft, knit layers that protect us from chilly temps and coastal squalls. Moisture wicking, anti-odor, anti-static, and toasty as a hearth, they’ll serve you for years while working toward a cleaner future for our waters.