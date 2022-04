He can hit every note of Van Halen’s “Eruption” on Guitar Hero. He can throw a football over the mountains. His jokes could make the guards at Buckingham palace crack a smile. Who are we talking about? The Rad Dad of course. With fatherly heroics at an all-time high around the holidays, we carefully put together this shop. Rule #1: everything within this shop is rad. Rule #2: see rule #1.