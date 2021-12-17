With the softness of a classic fleece, plus the lightweight quilting of technical outerwear—Wellen’s Quilted Jersey layers are year-round essentials. You can find them stashed in our weekender bags, backpacking packs, and the back seats of our trusty 4x4’s. Because when trading stories around the bonfire gets a little chilly, they’re as comfortable as a wearable blanket. And when we’re up at sunrise getting the coffee pot set up, they’re like a warmup uniform for the day’s adventure. They’ll start out ridiculously soft—and just get comfier with every ski trip/dawn patrol/morning hike they go on.