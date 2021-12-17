Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Quilted Jersey Collection
Quilted Jersey Collection

With the softness of a classic fleece, plus the lightweight quilting of technical outerwear—Wellen’s Quilted Jersey layers are year-round essentials. You can find them stashed in our weekender bags, backpacking packs, and the back seats of our trusty 4x4’s. Because when trading stories around the bonfire gets a little chilly, they’re as comfortable as a wearable blanket. And when we’re up at sunrise getting the coffee pot set up, they’re like a warmup uniform for the day’s adventure. They’ll start out ridiculously soft—and just get comfier with every ski trip/dawn patrol/morning hike they go on.

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip$64.98 $118.00
Quilted Sweatpants

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants$43.98 $88.00
Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip$76.98 $118.00
Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip$118.00
Quilted Sweatpants

Wellen

Quilted Sweatpants$43.98 $88.00
Quilted Jersey Robe

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Robe$103.98 $148.00
Quilted Jersey Robe

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Robe$95.98 $148.00
Quilted Jersey Robe

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Robe$148.00
Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip$118.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon