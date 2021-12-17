Linen just makes sense. From its sustainable production to famous comfort to unrivaled longevity, it’s a fabric all of us should be investing more heavily in—especially in the warmer months. That’s why we’ve gathered our top linen picks into this shop. Like selvage denim or leather, linen naturally conforms to your body over time and gets softer and softer the more you wear it. You know how soft your favorite lightweight jeans are? Linen is able to get there and beyond thanks to being significantly stronger than cotton, and much more breathable. It’s why guys in southern Italy have linen suits. In addition to having a handsome, subtle texture, you can wear linen head-to-toe under summer sunlight and still feel airy and free—like you added air conditioning to your outfit. So whether you go with a pair of lounge shorts, or a blazer for a summer wedding, these cooling pieces will serve you for years to come. And only get more perfect over time.