The Gift Haus

This is the kind of shop you find in a snowy wood. It’s where candles light up the windows and the gingerbread is always hot. A shopkeeper in an embroidered apron who could’ve been your grandma in another life greets you with five warmly accented words, “Welcome to The Gift Haus.” What’s inside might seem quaint but is actually the product of precise engineering, meant to last dependably for years. That means all your favorite European gifts, from cozy wool slippers to portable fire pits. The Gift Haus is your favorite, yah?

Rustic Cabin and Incense Set

German Smokers

Rustic Cabin and Incense Set$50.00
DIY Hidden Hut and Incense Set

German Smokers

DIY Hidden Hut and Incense Set$60.00
DIY A-Frame and Incense Set

German Smokers

DIY A-Frame and Incense Set$40.00
The Outdoor Slipper

Greys

The Outdoor Slipper$98.00
Diamond Fair Isle Sweater

Alex Mill

Diamond Fair Isle Sweater$106.98 $165.00
Classic S'mores Kit

Ticket Chocolate

Classic S'mores Kit$19.00
Personal Concrete Fireplace

FLIKR Fire

Personal Concrete Fireplace$78.98 $99.00
Sweater Blanket

Upstate

Sweater Blanket$101.98 $145.00
Original

Padmore & Barnes

Original$126.98 $195.00
Erland Lightweight - 12L Ziptop

Sandqvist

Erland Lightweight - 12L Ziptop$71.98 $130.00
Sixten - 2L Shoulder Bag

Sandqvist

Sixten - 2L Shoulder Bag$26.98 $55.00
Dan Lightweight - .5L Accessory Bag

Sandqvist

Dan Lightweight - .5L Accessory Bag$20.98 $35.00
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - King

Upstate

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - King$109.98 $158.00
Slipper Sock

Acorn

Slipper Sock$29.98 $50.00
Cabin Throw

Save Khaki

Cabin Throw$101.98 $170.00
Kletten

Helle Knives

Kletten$138.98 $199.00
Into the Woods X Candle

Wax Buffalo

Into the Woods X Candle$25.98 $34.00
Leather Dopp Kit

Standard Issue

Leather Dopp Kit$40.98 $59.00
Nordic Pocket Saw

Nordic Pocket Saw

Nordic Pocket Saw$49.95 $54.00
Leather Gym Duffel

Standard Issue

Leather Gym Duffel$279.00
Urban Husky Sandvik Steel

Andersson & Copra

Urban Husky Sandvik Steel$159.00
Lumber Jacket

Universal Works

Lumber Jacket$118.98 $297.50
Hudson Aran

Peregrine

Hudson Aran$93.98 $170.00
Men's Funnel Neck Military Sweater

Schott

Men's Funnel Neck Military Sweater$140.00
Cashmere Blanket

Wills

Cashmere Blanket$163.98 $218.00
Icelandic Salt Set

Saltverk

Icelandic Salt Set$56.98 $59.00
Monty

Barbour

Monty$76.98 $129.00
Backless Corduroy Slipper

Mulo

Backless Corduroy Slipper$145.98 $225.00
Button Henley Sweater

Schott

Button Henley Sweater$80.00
Fourier Jacket

Finisterre

Fourier Jacket$128.98 $235.00
Skauen Anorak

Amundsen

Skauen Anorak$274.98 $549.00
Cotton Throw

Upstate

Cotton Throw$93.98 $125.00
Recycled Fiber Throw

Upstate

Recycled Fiber Throw$113.98 $175.00
Lambswool Blanket

Upstate

Lambswool Blanket$145.98 $195.00
Cabin Throw

Save Khaki

Cabin Throw$110.98 $170.00
Concrete Incense Holder

Misc. Goods Co.

Concrete Incense Holder$33.98 $48.00
Underhill Incense

Misc. Goods Co.

Underhill Incense$10.98 $15.00
Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set - Queen$138.00
Urban Husky Sandvik Steel

Andersson & Copra

Urban Husky Sandvik Steel$94.98 $159.00
Kletten

Helle Knives

Kletten$108.98 $199.00
Cashmere Ribbed Beanie

Wills

Cashmere Ribbed Beanie$52.98 $75.00
Recycled Wool Ear Flap Cap

Patagonia

Recycled Wool Ear Flap Cap$37.99 $55.00
Waxed Cotton Firewood Carrier

Puebco

Waxed Cotton Firewood Carrier$48.00
Nordic Pocket Saw

Nordic Pocket Saw

Nordic Pocket Saw$49.95 $54.00
Ultimate S'mores Kit

Swoon Living

Ultimate S'mores Kit$175.00
Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter

Stikkan

Stikkan - Norwegian Kindling Splitter$199.00
Sherpa Throw Blanket

Faherty Brand

Sherpa Throw Blanket$168.00
Herringbone Smoking Robe

Upstate

Herringbone Smoking Robe$128.00

