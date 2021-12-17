This is the kind of shop you find in a snowy wood. It’s where candles light up the windows and the gingerbread is always hot. A shopkeeper in an embroidered apron who could’ve been your grandma in another life greets you with five warmly accented words, “Welcome to The Gift Haus.” What’s inside might seem quaint but is actually the product of precise engineering, meant to last dependably for years. That means all your favorite European gifts, from cozy wool slippers to portable fire pits. The Gift Haus is your favorite, yah?