When you think of cozy, what comes to mind? A towering pile of blankets? Lenny Kravitz’s scarf? When it comes to wearable warmth, we tend to look towards thick, waffle weave styles—fabrics woven with a grid-like texture that delivers extra softness and volume to your wardrobe. Thanks to this unique pattern that sits away from your skin, these layers help with ventilation to keep you at an ideal temperature. You might have seen waffle-weave robes and towels at 5-star hotels or fancy spas—but we think it’s time to start adding this cozy fabric into your everyday lineup.