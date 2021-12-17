Space: the final frontier. We may have only gotten there since the space race, but we’ve dreamt about the stars for millennia—from drawing constellations on stone tablets to typing our names into the Virgin Galactic waitlist. It makes sense then that space inspires our engineers, artists, and designers to create some of their coolest, most out there work. We’re talking specially made gifts that can survive in a sun-blasted, airless vacuum—like the space pen. And also delights like the Space Candle that can inspire your sense of otherworldly wonder until you finally install that observatory above your attic.