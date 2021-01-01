Search Icon

Somewhere between a blank canvas and a NASA spacesuit lies sneakers. On the one hand, they’re the most expressive and collectible parts of our wardrobes. On the other, they’re technological marvels researched over decades to torch land speed records and comfortably tread where no footwear has gone before. The sneakerverse is vast, so we’ve handpicked all our small-batch favorites, and rounded them up all in one place. We’re talking tough-to-find brands from around the world that probably aren’t on your radar—but should be. So whether you’re into classic reissues or hunting down a pair that will help you really stand out, check here first to see what just landed.

Eclipse 1995

Diadora

Eclipse 1995$220.00
Eclipse 1995

Diadora

Eclipse 1995$220.00
Milano Basket 1984

Diadora

Milano Basket 1984$190.00
Milano Basket 1984

Diadora

Milano Basket 1984$190.00
08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard

SeaVees

08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard$78.00
08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard

SeaVees

08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard$78.00
08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard

SeaVees

08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard$78.00
08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard

SeaVees

08/63 Hermosa Plimsoll - Standard$78.00
V-10

Veja

V-10$140.00
V-10

Veja

V-10$140.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe$130.00
240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe

OBRA

240 Canvas Slip-on Wrap-Toe$120.00
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory$85.00
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory$85.00
Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Style 73 DX - Anaheim Factory$85.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

UA Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Authentic 44 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory

Vans

Classic Slip-On 98 DX - Anaheim Factory$75.00
Condor 2

Veja

Condor 2$160.00
Condor 2

Veja

Condor 2$160.00
Condor 2

Veja

Condor 2$160.00
Trabuco Max

Asics

Trabuco Max$140.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2021
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon