Most summer weddings are a full on marathon. You can count on a few venue changes, a full-body performance to “Shout” on the dance floor, and the after party that somehow always turns into a bar crawl. Add in a humid heatwave, and you’ll wish the “California Casual” dress code meant board shorts and t-shirts. To keep you dressed to impress and as sweat-free as possible, we’re launching the Summer Wedding Playbook: a look that’s guaranteed to keep you endlessly comfortable for all the hoops you have to jump through on the big day. We’re talking breathable shirts, blazers with stretch, lightweight pants that don’t cling, and the all-too-necessary leather slip-ons—this is all-day comfort that hits every dress code under that relentless summer sun.