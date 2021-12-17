We get most stoked to upgrade our wardrobes when there’s a new adventure on the horizon. Right now, as we’re beginning to see more people and close friends again, we’re reinvesting in quality pieces that’ll serve us every day. That means jeans, canvas sneakers, and dependable tees are our go-to’s. Plus, we’re layering with a top-notch suede overshirt by Golden Bear when we want to dress up, or need a bit of protection from cooler temps. We’re wearing them day in and day out while we settle into the new routine the season brings.